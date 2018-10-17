An investigation and prosecution that led to 23 people being convicted sends a strong message that action is being taken against violent crime in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, police say.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said the investigation, which followed a violent incident in Whakatāne in January 2017, saw 25 people arrested and charged with a range of offences.

Twenty-three of those were convicted, and received more than 40 years' prison time between them.

Thomas said police would continue to hold people accountable for this type of offending, while also encouraging them to pursue a more positive life direction.

"We are very grateful to the local community who provided valuable information at the outset which allowed us to progress this investigation in a positive manner."

"Police want the Whakatāne community to know that we will thoroughly investigate any incident such as this, and appropriate action will be taken."