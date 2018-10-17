A man has been arrested in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of a man in Christchurch on Saturday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after 28-year-old Luke Riddell was found dead in Charing Cross on October 13 about 3.30pm.

Police previously said initial inquiries suggested an altercation took place between two men. They confirmed that a firearm was involved in the incident.

A 35-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning charged with a number of firearms-related offences.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear on October 25.

A scene examination at Telegraph Rd is continuing today and scene guards remain in place.

A scene examination is also under way at a Gilberthorpes Rd address that was subject to a search warrant yesterday evening.

The scene examination at Grange Rd is now complete, and it is anticipated the road will be reopened to the public today.

Charing Cross is a farming district west of Christchurch.