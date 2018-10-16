Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is meeting with police to go over his complaint that he was asked to carry out illegal activity in relation to donations for the National Party.

Ross turned up for his appointment at Wellington Central police station just before 1pm today.

Stopping briefly to speak to media, Ross said he had evidence with him that he said proved his allegations of donor fraud.

The ousted MP recorded a phone conversation he had with National leader Simon Bridges which he says makes it clear that Bridges wanted the person behind the $100,000 donation to be kept secret.

Ross said he would hand the recording to police, as well as photos and text messages with party general secretary Greg Hamilton.

"On the phone, it was very explicit that he wanted me to ensure that whatever could be done, that it wasn't made public," Ross told media on his way to the meeting.

"I was asked to do some things with that donation that I want to talk to police about."

Ross will address media after his meeting with police, adding that he will release the phone recording to media this afternoon.

The National Party has said it has found no evidence of illegal donations, and has supported Ross going to the police.

Ross has previously said that the donation was split into smaller chunks so the donor would not have to be declared. Donors of under $15,000 to a party or $1500 to a candidate do not have to be declared publicly.

National deputy leader Paula Bennett has questioned the donation, and whether it was Ross himself who may have acted illegally.

"It sounds like he's taken a donation and I'm not sure what he's done with it. He knows electoral law very well. He is used to fundraising and getting big money," she told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Earlier today Massey Law Professor Chris Gallivan told Newstalk ZB that a party or candidate could not hide a large donation merely by splitting it up into smaller amounts.

"For the purposes of the return, you've got to add all those up and say, 'This is the total amount that's come from this person'."

Gallivan suggested that Ross or Bridges may have committed an offence by knowingly taking part.

"Even if, on the face of it, it actually is a donation that came to Ross, as opposed to Bridges, one could say there was aiding or abetting or procuring."

He said it was a corrupt practice to intentionally file a false return, which would lead to an MP being ejected from Parliament.

Chinese multi-millionaire at centre of claims

Ross said yesterday he would lay a formal complaint with police over a $100,000 donation from businessman Yikun Zhang, which Ross claims was knowingly split into smaller sums and filed under different names to hide where it came from.

He said he would offer police photos, a taped conversation with Bridges and text messages with Greg Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the identity of the secret $10,000 'Cathedral Club' donor has been revealed as Auckland millionaire and investor Aaron Bhatnagar, as details emerge linking National Party leader Simon Bridges to a group with that name.

Bhatnagar came forward this morning after NZ Herald inquiries tied the donation to a house in Upland Rd in Remuera.

The address was listed on the original donation declaration form which had been signed by Bridges, withdrawn and then submitted again without the Cathedral Club donation.

At the time the donation was made, the Upland Rd house was lived in and owned by millionaire investor Aaron Bhatnagar.

Bridges, who has denied any donation wrongdoing, said the donation and one other for $14,000 had been mistakenly attributed to his return when they were meant to be to the National Party as an organisation.

The name of the Cathedral Club emerged during the days-long purgative exit this week of Jami-Lee Ross from the National Party, during which he accused Bridges of "corrupt" handling of electoral donations and "unlawful" behaviour.

Among the claims by Ross is that Bridges signed off an election return which included a $10,000 donation from the "Cathedral Club" even though he knew the identity of the donor.

Ross said: "The Electoral Act clearly states knowingly filing a false return is a corrupt practice. I know Simon filed a false return because Todd McLay and I spotted that false name in his return in January and suggested it needed to be tidied up.

"Simon Bridges knows exactly what Cathedral Club is. It was a name he used to hide a donation from a close friend of his. He claimed it was a clerical error. I call BS on that."

Bhatnagar and Bridges both appear in a photograph from a gathering the NZ Herald has confirmed was a meeting of the "Cathedral Club".