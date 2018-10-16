Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross has an appointment with police at Wellington central station to go over his complaint that he was asked to carry out illegal activity in relation to donations.

Ross said yesterday he would lay a formal complaint with police over a $100,000 donation from businessman Yikun Zhang, which Ross claims was knowingly split into smaller sums and filed under different names to hide where it came from.

He said he would offer police photos, a taped conversation with Bridges and text messages with National Party general manager Greg Hamilton as evidence.

Meanwhile, the identity of the secret $10,000 'Cathedral Club' donor has been revealed as Auckland millionaire and investor Aaron Bhatnagar, as details emerge linking National Party leader Simon Bridges to a group with that name.

Bhatnagar came forward this morning after NZ Herald inquiries tied the donation to a house in Upland Rd in Remuera.

The address was listed on the original donation declaration form which had been signed by Bridges, withdrawn and then submitted again without the Cathedral Club donation.

At the time the donation was made, the Upland Rd house was lived in and owned by millionaire investor Aaron Bhatnagar.

Bridges, who has denied any donation wrongdoing, said the donation and one other for $14,000 had been mistakenly attributed to his return when they were meant to be to the National Party as an organisation.

The name of the Cathedral Club emerged during the days-long purgative exit this week of Jami-Lee Ross from the National Party, during which he accused Bridges of "corrupt" handling of electoral donations and "unlawful" behaviour.

Among the claims by Ross is that Bridges signed off an election return which included a $10,000 donation from the "Cathedral Club" even though he knew the identity of the donor.

Ross said: "The Electoral Act clearly states knowingly filing a false return is a corrupt practice. I know Simon filed a false return because Todd McLay and I spotted that false name in his return in January and suggested it needed to be tidied up.

"Simon Bridges knows exactly what Cathedral Club is. It was a name he used to hide a donation from a close friend of his. He claimed it was a clerical error. I call BS on that."

Bhatnagar and Bridges both appear in a photograph from a gathering the NZ Herald has confirmed was a meeting of the "Cathedral Club".

The rules about declaring the identity of donors is different for parties and candidates. Candidate donations over $1500 must be identified, but the threshold is $15,000 for political parties.

University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis said there was another level of disclosure which required the identities of donors to be revealed to the party if the value was more than $1500.

The requirement was then on the party to record the identity of the donor, although if less than $15,000, it did not need to make the identity public.

He said Bhatnagar's explanation that the name was used for his donation was puzzling, because the value of it meant his identity was always going to have to be revealed to the party but not to the public.

"From a strictly legal point of view, if the Act is being complied with, this makes no sense."