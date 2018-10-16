Wellingtonians may be able to ease off a little on their petrol spending soon, with a Hamilton-based fuel supplier opening a station in the capital early next year to deliver much-needed competition.

Waitomo Group has today announced plans to open a Waitomo Fuel Stop in central Wellington in early 2019.

Managing director Jimmy Ormsby said the family-run business has long wanted to offer Wellingtonians a more competitive fuel price.

"It's a move we've been looking at for a while as we've been growing our business, but we needed to find the right site and get the consents in place. I'm really pleased to confirm today it's full-steam ahead. We'll be fully operational early in the new year," he said.

Advertisement

"We recognise that Kiwis have been hurting at the pump, especially in areas where Waitomo does not operate. As a low-cost operator, what we offer all our customers is the best price that we can. This is core to our values. We know by looking at the prices today that our pricing will provide some relief to Wellingtonians.

"We've kept our Waitomo customers and their businesses moving with competitive fuel prices for over 70 years. We are now in expansion mode, so the Wellington market was an obvious next step for Waitomo."

The 100 per cent Kiwi-owned and operated, third-generation family business believes in offerings Kiwis a better deal, he said.

"That requires competition. We can – and will – deliver significantly lower prices for Kiwis in the capital early next year."

Resource consent was granted on October 15 for a six-pump site in Pipitea.

The site will have unleaded 91, premium 95, and diesel. Building and installation will get under way shortly. The site will be an unmanned fuel stop, meaning Waitomo will be able to keep prices down, because it doesn't offer a full-service retail offering.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, the company now has more than 50 fuel stops stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Foxton.

Recent data from the website Global Petrol Prices shows that New Zealanders spend around $2.55 per litre on petrol.

Meanwhile, research from Bloomberg, released in July when the petrol price was $2.32 a litre, shows that Kiwis spend an average of 2.56 per cent of their typical salary at the pump annually.

Kiwis are among the highest consumers of fuel in the world per capita, burning through around 672 litres of fuel a year.