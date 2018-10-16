The trial of two men accused of murdering an uncle and nephew at Mamaku last year will begin today.

Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Raymond and James Fleet on August 7, 2017.

Hura has also pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a precursor to manufacturing methamphetamine and one each of possessing equipment to manufacture methamphetamine and possessing material for the same reason.

The trial, in the High Court at Rotorua, was supposed to start yesterday morning but was adjourned for a day.

A jury was picked on Monday.

Hura is represented by Harry Edward and Tim Braithwaite. Pulemoana's lawyers are Max Simpkins and Erin Riley.

The Crown prosecution team is being led by Duncan McWilliam, assisted by Andy Hill and Charles Harvey.

The trial is before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

The Crown is scheduled to call 36 witnesses during the trial, which is estimated to take at least three weeks.