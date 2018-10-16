An early morning crash in South Auckland closed a section of road after a car crashed into a power pole, bringing lines down.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries after the crash around 4am at the intersection of Great South Rd and Watson Place in Papatoetoe, Police said.

The intersection remained closed while the power lines were cleared and diversions were in place.

At 7.15am Auckland Transport confirmed the road had been re-opened.

GT SOUTH ROAD OPEN - 7:15AM

This crash scene has been cleared & power lines made safe allowing Gt South Rd to now fully reopen along this section. Thanks for your patience. ^TP

https://t.co/OVApkPoZsv — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 16, 2018

Please note: Bus service 33 is detouring via Birdwood Ave, Carruth Rd & St George St in both directions around this closure. ^TP

https://t.co/OVApkPoZsv — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 16, 2018

