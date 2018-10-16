Michael Christopher Flavell was a "gentle giant" - a tall, large man who loved company, but died alone.

The Napier man never wanted to be the centre of attention, but his death has placed a spotlight on him, those like him who live out their final days with no-one around them.

Neighbours noticed they hadn't seen Flavell in several weeks in September. They called police who found him on September 10, aged 72.

He had no wife, children or family left in his life.

The son of Les and Winnie and brother of Glenice, all of Flavell's immediate family had died before him.

But while he had no blood ties anymore, his friendship with Doug Boyd stood the test of time.

They met when Boyd was just 19 at the Taradale Cricket Club. Both avid sportsplayers - cricket and bowls were how they bonded.

They watched each other grow old and spent almost every day together in some way or another. When Flavell returned from working in Auckland in the early 80s, he moved back into his old family home on Shakespeare Rd, but would still vist every Sunday for a roast dinner.

"He was like an uncle figure. We always used to be excited when he would come on a Sunday," Boyd's daughter, Julia Smith said.

She recalls walking to his home after school at Napier Girls' High School when her parents couldn't pick her up.

When Doug Boyd died in February 2016, Flavell still kept in touch with his "girls".

"He used to ring us sometimes and we would ring him. A couple of times we would take him to the Napier RSA for an afternoon and call in now and again. We tried to keep that relationship going."

She last spoke to Michael "a few months ago".

"He seemed quite happy and ok".

It was only when the police called her family last month that they found out he had gone.