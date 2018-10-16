Emergency services have closed Wellington's Terrace Tunnel for northbound traffic between the tunnel and the Tinakori Rd on-ramp after a serious crash.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at 7pm and involved a motorbike.

Police are attending the incident and there are no further details available at this time.

In August, one person died following a serious crash in the Terrace Tunnel.

That incident caused the closure of both lanes of traffic. It occurred around 7.50am during rush hour traffic and caused significant delays for motorists in the area.

