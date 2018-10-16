A brief police pursuit in Concord this afternoon culminated in a crash near a primary school and two arrests.

A police spokeswoman said the silver Honda led officers on a brief chase through the southern Dunedin suburb, before it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Mulford St and Samson Rd at 2.40pm, just around the corner from Concord School.

Two people were arrested after the crash, the spokeswoman said.

St John ambulance had been called but the seriousness of any injuries was unknown.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY

Teviot Valley couple just mad about saffron

16 Oct, 2018 6:00am
4 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY

'Pathetic' freedom camping rules slammed in Dunedin

16 Oct, 2018 5:00am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Morning cloud gives way to mostly fine day for country

16 Oct, 2018 5:23am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Inmate uses jail phone to illegally contact ex more than 1000 times

16 Oct, 2018 5:00am
3 minutes to read