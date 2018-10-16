Simon Bridges is continuing to avoid answering some questions around allegations made by Jami-Lee Ross into the handling of political donations.

Bridges fronted up to questions from Heather du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB's Drive Show this afternoon, refusing to directly answer about the donations.

The National Party leader was asked if he received a $100,000 donation from businessman Zhang Yikun, to which he said he wouldn't "dignify" Ross' claims.

"I think it's incredibly important when we go through this stuff, what is it that actually Jami-Lee Ross at any level is saying what I've done wrong?" Bridges said.

Du Plessis-Allan continued to press Bridges on the topic, urging him to directly answer with a "yes or no" if he was offered the donation.

After dodging the question several times, Bridges concluded it was time for Ross to put his money where his mouth was and front up to his allegations.

"He should go to the police now, he should hand everything he has and he should make it public," Bridges told Newstalk ZB.

"If he does that I will comply entirely with all of that and I know at the end of that there is absolutely zero chance of success because I've done nothing wrong."

In a press conference at Parliament this morning, Ross claimed Bridges instructed him to break up the donation into smaller amounts to "hide it".

Ross also said three weeks ago he met Bridges to discuss four independent accusations of harassment against women.

He said he was to be stripped of his portfolios and dumped on the backbenches, and when he tried to find out more information, Bridges threatened him.

"I asked for details. I was not given any ... He told me if I kept asking for natural justice, that it would not be just four women. It would be 15 women."

National MP for Botany Jami-Lee Ross during his press conference at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This afternoon Bridges avoided direct questions from du Plessis-Allen, this time about the sexual harassment allegations against Ross.

"Did you or did you not say to him there were allegations from four women about sexual harassment?" she asked.

Bridges ignored the question and said, "this isn't just about a leak investigation, actually there's a serious pattern of behaviour in relation to Jami-Lee Ross".

"I took that to caucus and I talked about those things and caucus had a strong discussion about those matters.

"I'm not though going to go through and detail for you what the inappropriate serious behaviour is because I don't think that is in anyone's interest."