Police have now spoken to the driver of a silver Mazda RX8 they were looking for in relation to the homicide investigation for Auckland man Sosiua Helotu Ula, who died after falling out of a car in Porirua a week ago.

Police believe Ula was a passenger in the vehicle immediately before getting into a black Mercedes, which is believed to be the car he fell from.

It's not known whether Ula was pushed out of the car.

Police put out a call yesterday to urgently speak to the driver of the Mazda.

They have since identified and spoken to him.

Police would like to thank the public for assisting in the identification.

Ula, 19, who was from Wiri, died in Wellington Hospital last week after falling out of the car on Warspite Ave about 4pm on Sunday, October 7.

He was found lying on the road with critical injuries.

One person had been arrested in relation to the incident and charged with driving while disqualified and supplying methamphetamine.