The Māori media sector will be reviewed for the first time in 20 years to ensure it is keeping up with the changing digital environment.

Government agency Te Puni Kōkiri has been tasked with the review, Māori Media Sector Shift, to look at publicly-funded Māori broadcasting entities, including Māori Television, radio stations and Crown entity Te Māngai Pāho.

Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta said new technology had disrupted the broadcasting environment since the last review in 1998, which focused only on iwi radio broadcasting.

"So much has happened since then, including the launch of the Māori Television Service in 2004, that the time has come to take a close look with an eye to the future.

"I want the Māori media sector to transition well to a digital, multi-platform environment, focused on the creation and distribution of quality te reo Māori content that delivers for all New Zealanders."

The review would look into funding, delivery, retention and access to te reo and tikanga Māori programming content, and alignment to Public Broadcasting.

The Māori broadcasting sector primarily existed to contribute to the promotion and retention of te reo and tikanga Māori, Mahuta said.

"For that reason we need a specific focus on the Māori media space to instil a robust system that can tackle future challenges and enable the ongoing delivery of gains for our language and culture."

Māori Television chief executive Keith Ikin said the service fully supported the review.

"As New Zealand's indigenous television broadcaster, we aim to be the leading source of Māori and te reo Māori content across multi-platforms."

The service had made changes to respond to shifts in audience behaviour, to create opportunities for growth and innovation in a "digital-first environment".

"We are proud of our achievements and are excited about what the review may bring about for the future of te reo Māori and Māori broadcasting," Ikin said.

Te Māngai Pāho chair Dr Eruera Tarena said it welcomed the review's focus to encourage collaboration and innovation across the Māori media sector.

"We believe collaboration is more important than competition in the Māori media sector and are committed to working to support a healthy and thriving Māori language," Tarena said.

"We have been reviewing the three news services that we fund and believe that there is a real opportunity to get better value for money through a collaborative approach to Māori news."

Te Māngai Pāho would wait until after the review before making any decision around developing an enhanced Māori news service, Tarena said.