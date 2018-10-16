Police have issued a public warning about the spread of fake cash after arresting a Henderson man on currency and counterfeit offences.

Police say counterfeit $100 notes were being used mainly in the west Auckland area, however, it is believed the offending may be wider spread.

Waitemata police Constable Rebecca Brown said police would like to hear from retailers who may have had customers pay for goods with counterfeit money.

This follows the arrest of a 26-year-old man.

The fake cash, which consists mainly of $100 denominations, had been used to buy petrol, food, and cigarettes from retailers across Auckland, she said.

"The majority of the offending has occurred in the Henderson, Titirangi, Te

Atatu and Avondale areas. However, we believe there may be more in counterfeit

notes currently in circulation and we're urging retailers to contact us if

they believe they are in possession of these notes," Brown said.

"The notes are very poor quality and relatively easy to spot as counterfeit

money. They do not have a clear panel and the paper they are printed on does

not feel legitimate.

"On close inspection you can see they have roughly cut edges and black lines – it's not too difficult for anyone to see they are not genuine."

Anyone who might be in possession of counterfeit notes was urged to contact police immediately, she said.

Police have charged a 26-year-old Henderson man with currency and counterfeit

offences. He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on October 19, 2018.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.