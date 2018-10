Police are urgently appealing for sightings of a Tauranga mother and her newborn baby.

Lauren Hamilton, 34, recently gave birth and is believed to have her newborn baby with her.



Police stated this afternoon they were extremely concerned for the welfare of the pair and would like to hear from anyone who has seen Hamilton in the last few days, or anyone who has information about where she might be.



If you can help, please call 111 immediately.