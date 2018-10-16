Jami-Lee Ross has released photos of National Party leader Simon Bridges at a private dinner with Chinese businessman Zhang Yikun.

At his press conference this morning Ross promised to release the photos of Bridges and Yikun, who allegedly made a $100,000 donation.

Ross posted two photos of Bridges and Yikun on Twitter saying it was at a private dinner on May 14 which he was also at.

I said this morning I would release pictures relating to the May events I outlined. The follow pictures are of Simon Bridges at a private dinner on 14 May. I was also there. pic.twitter.com/AsExHDQP2I — Jami-Lee Ross (@jamileeross) October 16, 2018

Ross also posted a Facebook message from Paul Goldsmith showing photos of National party members and Yikun at a function.

"It was at this fundraiser on 21 May that Simon Bridges was offered the $100k donation. He called me later that evening with instructions to collect the funds," Ross said.

Ross said he was not at that function.

Earlier today, Ross said Bridges asked him to collect a $100,000 donation which was then split into smaller amounts to allegedly "hide it".

Ross later asked Bridges about the donation, and recorded the conversation.

National MP for Botany Jami-Lee Ross during his press conference at Parliament, Wellington, today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ross said he will go to police tomorrow to lay a complaint and allow them to hear the phone conversation with Bridges.

One of the images posted by Ross.

He stressed that he did not think the businessman had done anything wrong.

Ross said the donation was made in May/June and alleged that it was covered up under instructions from Bridges.

He alleged Todd McClay was also aware of the $100,000 donation, and National Party general manager Greg Hamilton also knew about it.