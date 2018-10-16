Spilt strawberries slowed traffic early this afternoon on the Southern Motorway.

According to NZTA a car towing a trailer of strawberries crashed and blocked the left lane citybound after Hill Rd on-ramp from about 2.10pm to 3pm.

NZTA warned motorists to expect some delays from Takanini.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 2:10PM

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - CRASH - 2:10PM

A crash is blocking the left lane citybound after Hill Rd on-ramp. Merge right to pass with care & expect some delays from Takanini.

A passing motorist told the Herald he spotted "heaps" of strawberries across the motorway and it seemed as if the ute had done a "180 spin" before spilling them.

There were crates of strawberries on the back of the trailer that was attached to the ute, he said.

Reports to police suggested the fruit may have been tomatoes.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries.

NZTA confirmed the blockage was cleared at 3pm but warned motorists delays would continue as congestion eased in the area.