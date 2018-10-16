It took Northland principal John Paitai four years to find a head of mathematics.

The Bay of Island College principal's struggle to attract staff is just one example of how the teacher shortage is affecting secondary schools in the region, and the Ministry of Education says it has been made aware of the pressure.

"We've had a heck of a job trying to attract staff to the school and we're right on the main road. I feel for some of my colleagues who are off the beaten track," Paitai said.

"Right at the moment we've managed to staff the school but we had to wait four years to get the right person for the head of mathematics."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins recently announced a package to address the teacher shortage which includes relocation grants of up to $5000 for immigrants and $7000 for returning Kiwis, aimed at more than doubling the target for recruiting teachers from overseas in 2019 from 400 to 900; a $10,000 grant "to assist with mentoring and on-the-job training for graduate teachers", and more.

Paitai said he has had four teaching positions open at one time, but he particularly struggled to find a head of maths.

"We had a four-year wait for the right person. Our head of mathematics who should have retired - he stayed on to fill the void while we were trying to attract the right person.

"We did have applications but they came from all parts of the globe and there weren't a lot of Kiwi applicants because they're snapped up everywhere else."

Paitai finally filled the position in 2017. He said it usually takes him between two to three terms to find a suitable person to fill empty positions.

He said the teacher shortage is not a new problem for Northland.

"It has been a real issue, the staffing issue here in the north. When our colleagues in Auckland were moaning earlier this year I was at a conference with them and I said 'welcome to our world, what you're just starting to experience now - that's been our norm.'"

But Paitai said the ministry's package to address the shortage was a step in the right direction.

"I really like the fact that the ministry are making it easier for expats to come back in. Because we've got some really good Kiwi teachers, teaching overseas.

"I think we have to go offshore because we don't have enough trained people in the country. But then schools will need support when they bring these teachers in, the schools should be supported to provide the extra training that needs to go on."

Paitai said teachers from all over the world had applied for positions at his school and while some were unsuitable, there were also gems like the school's head of science, Kamlesh Prakash, who started in 2010.

"He has got the highest results for each year level that he's taught at this school since the school has been open. He's learned te reo, he's one of the most highly regarded teachers here at Bay of Islands College."