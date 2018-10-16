In the interests of water safety - and, we're guessing, added coolness factor - Auckland police will deploy jet skis for Labour weekend.

The jet ski will allow the police officer operating the personal watercraft to get closer to boaties.

Police say it will also be used for community engagement around the importance of staying safe on the water.

"It's really easy to make sure you stay safe on the water," Inspector Dave Hines said.

"It's all about being prepared, making sure you've done all the necessary checks on your boat and that you have the appropriate gear on board: that is lifejackets and reliable forms of communications equipment."

Police are also urging boaties to ensure they fully understand "the 'road rules' of the water".