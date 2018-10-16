The man who died in Selwyn has been named as Luke Riddell.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the 28-year-old was found dead in Charing Cross on October 13.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Grange Rd and Telegraph Rd, about 3.30pm.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said a number of forensic scene examinations were under way in the area and members of the public could expect to see a "significant police presence" for the next few days.

Police previously said initial inquiries suggested an altercation had taken place between two men.

Police have asked that anyone with information that could assist the investigation call Christchurch police on 03 363 7400.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

