Can you sink any lower than stealing a 13-year-old's school tablet while she's in hospital being treated for a life-threatening allergic reaction?

That's the question a shocked Whangārei family is asking after their car was broken into while parked outside Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa early on Sunday morning.

Maia Hetaraka said her daughter Aorangi, who has a severe nut allergy, was in Russell for her grandfather's birthday on Saturday when she accidentally ate a single cashew.

It triggered anaphylactic shock, making her throat swell up and threatening to stop her breathing.

Luckily an aunt, who is a nurse, was also at the party and administered an Epipen injection. Then Aorangi's father bundled her into the car, along with her little sister, and drove them to the nearest hospital.

It was already late and the ferries had stopped running so he had to drive the long way around via Waikare. It was 2.30am by the time they reached Kawakawa.

When Aorangi was discharged at 8.30am they found someone had broken into the car and rifled through the girls' belongings, stealing some items and discarding others.

The girls' bags had been taken along with clothing and Aorangi's computer tablet, which is required equipment at Whangārei Girls High School.

''The girls were both really upset that someone would take their things, especially while they were in hospital,'' Hetaraka said.

She was shocked anyone would target a hospital, particularly in a low-income area like Kawakawa where people didn't have much anyway.

The thieves had removed the key barrel from one of the doors, suggesting they had been driving around with tools looking for cars to break into.

She appealed for the return of the girls' property, or anyone who knew about the theft to call Kawakawa police on (09) 404 3150 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The stolen items included a black Acer tablet in a mint-green fabric case, a dark blue Nike sports bag, and a small, light-blue Frozen suitcase.

Aorangi's father's wallet was also taken. It contained no cash or cards but it did have the truckie's driving licence so he couldn't work until it was replaced.

Hetaraka said the tablet was password protected so it was useless to anyone else. Her daughter could borrow a school tablet during the day but was unable to do homework until it was returned or replaced, setting back her learning.

Bizarrely, two other bags were left beside the car filled with rubbish, clothing, broken electronic items, and even a box of medicine with an Auckland name and address. Those items had been handed to the police.