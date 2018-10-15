Police want to speak to witnesses of a fleeing driver incident between Ōtaki and Otaihanga yesterday.

Police in the Kāpiti Coast area spotted a disqualified driver in Otaihanga about 11.42am yesterday, who was wanted for breaching bail.

They activated lights and sirens, but the pursuit was immediately abandoned as the driver headed north to Ōtaki.

The black Subaru Legacy station wagon, registration GUQ119, was driven at high speed and sometimes on the wrong side of the road while fleeing police.

Armed front-line police completed area inquiries after the vehicle was found dumped in Ōtaki.

A 45-year-old local man was arrested and will appear in the Levin District Court today facing driving-related charges and breach of bail, but police still want to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Danielle Welby or the Levin Police on 06 366 0500 or email DWEW72@police.govt.nz.