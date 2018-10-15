Several Auckland commuters aboard ferries were thrown into an aquatic holding pattern in the harbour as they were forced to wait for a cruise ship to come into dock this morning.
NZ Listener books and culture editor Russel Baillie tweeted a picture of several ferries floating in the middle of the harbour.
"Am on one of 7 commuter ferries being forced to wallow in harbour waiting for cruise ship to dock at Princes Wharf. It's like Dunkirk out here," he tweeted.
At 10am he posted another picture showing the ferries coming into port.
Fullers Ferries and Auckland Transport have been approached for comment.