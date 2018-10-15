Several Auckland commuters aboard ferries were thrown into an aquatic holding pattern in the harbour as they were forced to wait for a cruise ship to come into dock this morning.

NZ Listener books and culture editor Russel Baillie tweeted a picture of several ferries floating in the middle of the harbour.

"Am on one of 7 commuter ferries being forced to wallow in harbour waiting for cruise ship to dock at Princes Wharf. It's like Dunkirk out here," he tweeted.

Am on one of 7 commuter ferries being forced to wallow in harbour waiting for cruise ship to dock at Princes wharf. It’s like Dunkirk out here. pic.twitter.com/8NW4BPknTH — Russell Baillie (@Russell_Baillie) October 15, 2018

At 10am he posted another picture showing the ferries coming into port.

Fullers Ferries and Auckland Transport have been approached for comment.