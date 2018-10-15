A 14-year-old boy charged with the murder of Hawke's Bay man Kelly Donner can now be identified.

Name suppression has lapsed for Haami Hanara, who was 14 years, two months and one week old at the time of Donner's death.

Hanara, born on Christmas Day, was allegedly one of several young people involved in an attack on 40-year-old Donner, who died outside the Flax Bar and Eatery, also known as the Flaxmere Tavern, on March 4.

Hanara has pleaded not guilty with an expected week-long trial set to start on November 19 in the High Court at Napier.

An interim name suppression order lapsed during a short sitting, where the boy was not required to appear, on Tuesday.

Four other teens - three males and a female aged between 14 and 16 - have appeared in the Hastings Youth Court in relation to the assault, but only Hanara was charged with murder.

Appearing in the Youth Court last week, a 16-year-old admitted his involvement in assaulting Donner and remains in custody awaiting a decision on whether he will be sentenced in the District Court.