One person is still missing after a house burned to the ground on Banks Peninsula.
Firefighters were called to Birdlings Flat around 4am, where the fire was already well underway.
A spokesperson said crews were still in attendance, but the house had been completely razed.
At 9.30am the person was yet to be located and fire crews had left the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.
"A fire investigator is on scene working through what has happened."
The fire did not affect any other buildings, the spokeswoman said.