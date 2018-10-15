One person is still missing after a house burned to the ground on Banks Peninsula.

Firefighters were called to Birdlings Flat around 4am, where the fire was already well underway.

A spokesperson said crews were still in attendance, but the house had been completely razed.

At 9.30am the person was yet to be located and fire crews had left the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

"A fire investigator is on scene working through what has happened."

The fire did not affect any other buildings, the spokeswoman said.