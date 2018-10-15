A prime piece of Auckland real estate, most of which is a tennis court, is up for grabs on the North Shore.

Its new owner is surely expected to love the deal, a 672sq m section on Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna.

One of its key selling points according to its Trade Me ad is its location on a flat piece of freehold land on what's described as Takapuna's "prestigious Golden Mile".

"Strategically located amidst 'The Avenue' and within an easy-flat walk to Takapuna Village, cinema, cafes & world-class beach plus the hidden gem of Thorne Bay nearby - this is a prime slice of coastal real estate to plot your own masterpiece in design," the ad states.

The boundary lines can be seen in red and appear to include most of the tennis court. Photo / Lochore's

The property deal includes most of this tennis court. Photo / Lochore's real estate

The whole property is valued at $5.9 million, with the area for sale at the front of the section listed for $2.5m.

The current owners will get to keep their home as well their pool which sits behind the house.

Concept plans under the Mixed Housing Suburban land zoning could see the new owner build a coastal home, or two high-end executive townhouses, about 250sq m each, or luxury apartments, with a separate driveway, on site garaging and individual lifts.

"Facing north with all day sun, this vacant plot is of flat contour, reducing building costs without the need of expensive retaining & speeding up construction timings," the ad says.