At 14-years-old Acer Ah Chee-Wilson would crash stolen cars and burgle homes.

But seven years on the former Waitakere College student credits his involvement in one of the Graeme Dingle Foundation's youth development programme's for staying at school and out of trouble.

The qualified arborist now wants to become a mentor on the same course to help other students do the same.

Chee-Wilson was awarded the 2018 Sir Edmund Hillary Youth Achievement Award and was among the 22 remarkable kiwis recognised at the Graeme Dingle Foundation's 2018 Excellence Awards in Auckland on Monday night.

Acer Ah Chee-Wilson with Sir Graeme Dingle. Photo / Silvie Whinray

The self-described naughty schoolboy said he was shy and anti-social before getting involved in Project K.

"My mentor Tony saw me once a week in and out of school. He always made sure I was on track with my schoolwork and kept me out of trouble. Tony believed in me like no one else ever did and because of him, I stayed in school, went to University and now have a full-time job as an arborist ...

"The person I used to be is in the past, the mischief, the bad man, is no longer. I've looked further into the future, to where I want to be and to who I'm going to be."

Graeme Dingle Foundation co-founder Sir Graeme Dingle said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the achievement of young people throughout New Zealand, as well as the foundation's mentors and volunteers.

"Each year, these kids blow me away with their courage, determination and resilience. Above all else, it gives me a tremendous sense of joy to be able to recognise and acknowledge each and every one of our winners, who we are all really proud of."

"The ethos of our foundation is that we want all young New Zealanders to have a life full of possibilities so they can achieve their dreams and make the most of their unique talents. We want to help them build foundations for success."

The 2018 Award Recipients:

Sir Edmund Hillary Youth Achievement Award

Acer Ah Chee-Wilson, Waitakere College, West Auckland

Outstanding Kiwi Can School Award supported by Mitre 10

Bluff School

Outstanding Contribution from a Kiwi Can leader Team Award supported by NZ Steel

Taimo Patrick Matau, Papatoetoe West School, South Auckland

Brittney Falanitama, Papatoetoe West School, South Auckland

Sharon Te Hiko, Redwoodtown School, Marlborough

Angus Adams-Fyfe, Redwoodtown School, Marlborough

Stars - Outstanding Contribution from a Peer Mentor Award supported by Sanitarium

Shardey Harris, Hornby High School, Christchurch

Hawea Solomon, Tokoroa High School, Waikato

Imran Tautu, Bishop Viard College, Wellington

Fiona Blaser, Rutherford College, West Auckland

Outstanding Achievement of a Career Navigator Student Award supported by Bidfood

Rea Toma, Fairfield College, Waikato

Charlie Ryan, Ngaruawahia High School, Waikato

Project K Excellence Awards supported by Stride

Brylee Comer, Mount Maunganui College, Bay of Plenty

Kane Avery, Otumoetai College, Bay of Plenty

Enya Perese, Auckland Girls Grammar, South Auckland

Marara Havea, Auckland Girls Grammar, South Auckland

MYND – Youth Achievement Award supported by Lion

Ysrael Walters, Auckland

Kiwi Tahi Achievement Award supported by Perpetual Guardian

Q'wy Stutchburry, Papatoetoe Intermediate School, Auckland

Outstanding Programme Co-ordinator Award supported by THL

Tony Yuretich, West Auckland

Shane Spencer, Southland

Outstanding Contribution Award supported by Oji Fibre Solutions

Dan Allen-Gordon, Bay of Plenty