An Aucklander has shared dashcam footage of a near miss on the Albany Expressway in order to get Kiwis to start talking about driving.

Geoff Upson shared the video on a Facebook page Motorway Community, which is a Facebook page dedicated to encouraging people to keep left on the motorway and to report any dangerous and inconsiderate drivers.

The near miss happened on Saturday afternoon at 6.50pm at the intersection of Albany Expressway and Coliseum Dr.

Upson explained as he was approaching the intersection a red car from the give way entered the Expressway so he indicated right to change lanes.

However, when looking back after checking his blind spot he realised a second car from the give way had entered the right-hand lane.

"This driver pulled out in front of me crossing both lanes (headed directly into the right-hand lane of a two-lane highway)," he wrote.

"I was unable to stop in time and was forced to drive over the central island to avoid a collision."

"The road was clear behind me and the driver could have waited two seconds until I had passed the intersection," he said.

Upson was driving at 81km/h at the time, with the speed limit on the Albany Expressway being 80km/h.

Upson has previously posted similiar videos on the Facebook page and explained to the Herald he shares them to get people talking about driving.

"I get really annoyed with slow drivers in the right-hand lane on the motorway," he said

"I see so much dumb stuff on the road. People don't think and people don't talk about driving. By posting this ... [it] creates so much dicussion and people actually watch it."

People have left comments on Facebook, explaining their opinions of the video.

"People drive like this all the time in the area, I live in the area and the amount of times people do stupid sh*t like this astounds me, one person wrote.

"Also love how everyone is quick to blame you taking evasive action when someone incorrectly (and dangerously) is the issue."

"I'm not saying that what they did was right ... but, your driving a ranger right? Brakes on them are pretty good and would have easily pulled you up short without climbing the kerb ... I personally think your out to offended by any means necessary," another wrote.

"Just in the wrong as each other, should learn to watch ahead and slow down to cater to idiotic drivers ahead to avoid having to mount kerbs or enter the oncoming lanes," another commented.

"Black car is tw*t though. Didnt even indicate before yanking into the left lane. You did have time to slow down though and if anyone had hit you from behind they'd have been in the wrong for being too close anyway."

One person died in a crash last Friday morning on the Albany Expressway.

The expressway was closed between Tawa Dr and Greville Rd Interchange and Mercari Way for a few hours that morning.