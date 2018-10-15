Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding her weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

Ardern fielded questions about the National Party leak saga but would not comment on the PWC report.

"Any judgement around the leadership of the National Party is up to them," she said.

The Prime Minister was also asked questions about petrol prices.

Ardern called on the National Party to support the Commerce Amendment bill, which has its first reading this week.

"If we get cross party support, it will send a strong message to NZ that all Parliament is concerned [with high fuel prices]," she said.

Ardern said the fact that petrol prices have increased by almost 40c in the past year shows why an investigation is needed.