The man who was killed in a speed-flying crash near Lake Wanaka yesterday has been named as James William Taylor.

The 43-year-old Wanaka man, also known as Jimmy Keane, died while parapenting at

at Isthmus Peak, near Wanaka, yesterday at around 9am.

A police spokesperson said yesterday Keane had been speed flying. Speed-flying is an extreme sport that involves a combination of paragliding and skiing skills.

Keane was picked up from the Mt Isthmus area by helicopter and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition. He died jours later from his injuries.

Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter pilot Graham Gale said he had to be "winched" off a hill.

