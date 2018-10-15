A woman who won $11m with Lotto at the weekend already won Lotto five months ago.

The Auckland woman was in shock when she saw the all the numbers on a single line on her tickets and woke her husband up from where he was dozing on the couch on Saturday night with the words "We've won again!".

The woman won $333,333 with Lotto First Division several months ago at Night n Day at Gull Greville Rd in Auckland, but her latest Powerball win means their wish list for their first home just got a bit bigger.

"We've been renting all our lives, so after we won Lotto First Division back in May we tucked the prize away and started house hunting," said the winner.

"But the house hunt is going to step up a notch now – maybe a bit more land and a swimming pool. In fact, we spent all day on Sunday looking at houses."

They then celebrated the win with a special dinner on Sunday night.

The win also means her husband can now retire and they can help their children out.

The woman bought the lucky ticket at Albany New World while doing some late-night shopping for some new clothes at her local mall.

The ticket stayed in her handbag until Saturday night where the couple were relaxing at home.

As she marked off the numbers in front of the TV, the woman said she was becoming increasingly excited.

"It wasn't until I got to line 'R' on my ticket that I noticed that I had all the numbers in a row. As soon as I saw that, my heart started racing very, very fast — I even checked my pulse to make sure I wasn't dreaming."

She then shook her husband until he was awake and shouted at the top of her lungs "We've won - again".

"She was so excited that she was practically yelling – it wouldn't have been long before the whole neighbourhood knew. I calmed her down and tried to make sense of what she was telling me, it was barely believable," the husband said.

However, he credits his wife for having a lucky streak.

"There's no denying that my wife has a bit of a lucky touch – after all, it's not every day you win First Division, let alone two big prizes in just a couple of months," said the winner's husband.

"There's only one word to describe this year – unforgettable. It's going to be one to beat!"

The couple stayed up all night dreaming and talking about what they might do with the winnings.

The statistics even show the woman has a lucky streak as the odds of a single player winning Lotto First Division and Powerball First Division in two separate draws is only in 147,000,000,000,000.

The North Shore is proving a lucky place for Lotto players. In September a couple who have children claimed a $7.2m Lotto ticket after stashing it in a drawer for 11 days before finally checking it. The couple purchased their first division ticket from Pak'nSave Silverdale.

