

Two men charged with murdering uncle and nephew Raymond and James Fleet at Mamaku last year are to be tried by a jury of five men and seven women.

The jury was selected during a lengthy process in the High Court at Rotorua today after which the trial was adjourned until tomorrow.

On trial are Mikaere James Hura, 21, and Zen Pulemoana, 27, both described as being unemployed.

The pair are charged jointly with the murders of Raymond Fleet, 51, and his nephew James Fleet, 26, at Mamaku on August 7, 2017. They have denied the charges.

In addition, Hura is charged with one count of possessing a precursor to manufacturing methamphetamine and one each of possessing equipment to manufacture methamphetamine and possessing material for the same reason. All the drugs charges also relate to August 7 last year at Mamaku. He has pleaded not guilty to each.

Hura is represented by Harry Edward and Tim Braithwaite. Pulemoana's lawyers are Max Simpkins and Erin Riley.

The Crown prosecution team is being led by Duncan McWilliam, assisted by Andy Hill and Charles Harvey.

The Crown is scheduled to call 36 witnesses during the trial, which is estimated to take at least three weeks.

The trial is before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.