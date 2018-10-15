Police have found the silver Mazda RX8 they were looking for in relation to the homicide investigation for Auckland man Sosiua Helotu Ula, who died after falling out of a car in Porirua a week ago.

Police believe Ula was a passenger in the vehicle immediately before getting into a black Mercedes, which is believed to be the car he fell from.

It's not known whether Ula was pushed out of the car.

Police want to urgently speak to the driver of the Mazda.

Police also have CCTV footage of a man they believe was driving the Mazda in Porirua in the days after the incident. They hope to identify the man.

Anyone with information can contact police or crimestoppers. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who has any information about this vehicle, its driver, the identity of the person in the CCTV, or any of the circumstances surrounding Ula's death, is urged to get in touch with police.

Ula, 19, who was from Wiri, died in Wellington Hospital last week after falling out of the car on Warspite Ave about 4pm on Sunday, October 7.

He was found lying on the road with critical injuries.

One person had been arrested in relation to the incident and charged with driving while disqualified and supplying methamphetamine.

If you can help identify the driver of the Mazda, please call Wellington Police Crime Squad on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.