A Northlander has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a gang member.

The jury delivered their verdict on Nicky Dodd in the High Court at Whangārei today after retiring about 12.30pm on Friday.

They were sent home about 6pm on Friday and returned to resume their deliberation at 10am today.

Dodd, 43, was facing one charge of murder.

He shot John Henry Harris who was standing outside a house on Mower Rd, north of Whangārei, in October 2016.

Harris was taken to the St John Ambulance station on Western Hills Drive in Whangarei in a critical condition by friends but died from the single gunshot wound.

Dodd is in custody and will be sentenced on December 14.