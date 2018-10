A 16-year-old has died after a fall at the Ōpōtiki School grounds.

Te Hawiki Hona Kiri-Te Amo (known as Hawiki) was one of two boys injured in a fall at the old Opotiki School grounds about 8.40pm on Saturday.

The two boys were taken to hospital. One with critical injuries, the other with serious injuries, police said.

Hawiki, who is from Christchurch, died in hospital last night.

His death has been referred to the coroner.