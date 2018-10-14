A 16-year-old has died from injuries suffered falling through a skylight at Ōpōtiki College.

Te Hawiki Hona Kiri-Te Amo (known as Hawiki) was one of two boys injured in a fall at the old Opotiki School grounds about 8.40pm on Saturday.

The two boys were taken to hospital. One with critical injuries, the other with serious injuries, police said.

Hawiki, who is from Christchurch, died in hospital last night.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Ōpōtiki College principal Susan Impey said the boys had fallen through a skylight above what used to be the school library.

"The boys sustained significant injuries and were either airlifted to Waikato Hospital or ambulanced to Whakatane,: she said.

"Whanau were in attendance. Neither of the boys are current students."

Impey thanked the ambulance staff, police and fire crews "for their quick, professional and caring way in which the incident/accident was dealt with".