A local meter reader who had seen a police media release was the key to finding a missing teen in Wellington last week.

The meter reader saw Violet Cowan walk on to a driveway in Wadestown, toward an area of bush.

Although she was no longer wearing the clothing she was last seen in, the reader was confident it was the girl in the photograph police had released.

Police checked the description of the clothes with her family, who confirmed she owned clothes that matched.

This narrowed down the search area substantially and allowed Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) and police to locate the 14-year-old.

Wellington District SAR co-ordinator, Sergeant Ants Harmer, was heading up the search.

"When planning any search I always recommend media use," he said.

"Sightings from the public are critical when we're trying to contain a search area and it allows us to cast a much greater net.

"We have always had a great response from our media team, so I can't endorse them enough."