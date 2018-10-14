Two Waikato men are alleged to have become so incensed at a woman's account of domestic violence from her partner, they are alleged to have carried out their own "savage" attack.

Elisha Jack Cramond, 26, and Michael Sam Torrington, 28, are in the Hamilton District Court today jointly defending charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and sexual violation to a man at Kerepehi on August 28, last year.

Cramond pleaded not guilty to further charges of assault with a vehicle as a weapon, threatening to kill and attempting to pervert the course of justice, along with a charge of injuring with intent to injure a second victim who is the first victim's partner.

A jury of four men and eight women today heard Crown prosecutor Heidi Wrigley's opening statement in which she submitted the victim was repeatedly kicked to the head while he lay on a farm track in Kerepehi, eastern Waikato.

The court was told the group were at Torrington's property drinking when the victim left the trio alone briefly. While he was away, the accused and the victim's partner began talking about previous domestic violence he had subjected her to.

He returned, but incensed, the pair tried to attack him.

The victim ran off while Cramond is alleged to have got into his vehicle and driven after him. However, the car got bogged down in mud on the farm before he could get close.

The victim "ran out of puff" and Cramond continued his attack which included stomping his head while he was on the ground, strangulation and had cow manure and gravel shoved into his face. Torrington is also accused of joining in on the attack at that stage.

He also had one finger severely bitten and suffered injuries around his genital area.

Wrigley said it's not clear who carried out the sexual attack, but both are alleged to have threatened to rape him. Given the injury to the anal area it was clear an attack had been carried out by either digital penetration or by using an object.

The victim's partner was also at the scene, Torrington's house, and tried to protect him, but Cramond is accused of forcing her to the ground shoving her face into a puddle of water, making it hard for her to breath. Cramond is then alleged to have threatened to kill her partner.

She eventually fled and called 111.

When police arrived they found the victim with head injuries, facial cuts, broken nose and irreparable damage to one eye and bruising to his penis and anus.

After the attack, Cramond is alleged to have hunted down the victim's partner who had been hiding in a wardrobe in the farm house. He is alleged to have threatened her with a pair of pliers about not talking to talk to the police about the attack.

The pair deny the extent of the attack.

"The Crown say the actions of both defendants were responsible for the multiple serious injuries to [victim's] head ... this was a brutal and humiliating attack that was intended to break him. Something that was borne out on the sexual assault on him."

The Crown said the victim said he was "sodomised" when he awoke in hospital from a coma.

She said they both had a common intention to hurt the victim and were both responsible for the harm that resulted.

Wrigley said Torrington, who is accused on having a "crush" on the victim's partner, only admitted pushing the victim, while Cramond accepted punching him a few times to the head.

The defence will make short opening statements after the morning adjournment.

The trial is set down for four days and is being overseen by Judge Kim Saunders.