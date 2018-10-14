A smouldering blaze in the hold of a cargo vessel taking on coal from Auckland port has been put out by firefighters.

The vessel did not catch ablaze but smoke was seen coming from smouldering coal being loaded onto the vessel at about 7.30am, a Ports of Auckland spokeswoman said.

A fire crew quickly reached the vessel, the Liangchou, and doused its cargo, she said.

No one was injured, and the coal was now being unloaded from the ship and further doused.

Advertisement

The Liangchou last sailed from the port of Brunei, the spokeswoman said.