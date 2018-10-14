Two people are dead after a two-car crash on State Highway 3 near Waitara last night.

Police were called to the crash between Raleigh St and Richmond Rd around 10pm.

The sole occupants of both vehicles died at the scene. Police were still working to notify their next of kin.

SH3/Devon Rd was closed for several hours while a scene examination was carried out and the vehicles were removed.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and police wanted to talk to anyone who has seen a blue Mitsubishi Diamante travelling towards Waitara from the New Plymouth direction prior to the crash.

Anyone with any information should contact New Plymouth police on 06 759 5500.