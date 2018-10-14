It will be a mostly fine day for many leading into the start of the working week with temperatures in the mid and high teens across most of the country.

A ridge of high pressure hanging over the country will persist for the next couple of days bringing settled weather, MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolan said.

"Today it means a fine day across most of the country, cloud around the east coast of South Island and about Kāpiti and the Manawatū.

"It is mostly fine and settled as far as weather goes."

That ridge of high pressure was forecast to lie over much of the country during the week.

A front was forecast to move on to the far south of the country from the west overnight on Tuesday.

The front would become slow moving on Wednesday with low confidence, 20 per cent chance, of rain reaching warning amount in southern Fiordland.

On Thursday, the front is expected to move north across the country and weaken.

Your weather

Whangārei

: Mainly fine, but chance shower from afternoon. Light winds. High 19C Low 8C

Auckland: Fine. Light winds. High 19C Low 9C

Tauranga: Fine with light winds. High 18C Low 7C

Whanganui: Chance early frost, then cloudy periods. Light winds. High 16C Low 7C

Napier: Fine with a frosty start, then evening cloud. Southerlies gradually dying out. High 19C Low 5C

Wellington: Often cloudy, but longer afternoon fine spells. Northerlies, but southerly for a time afternoon and evening. High 15C Low 8C

Christchurch: A fine start then partly cloudy. Southerly breezes. High 15C Low 3C

Dunedin: Partly cloudy. Southwesterlies. High 14C Low 7C