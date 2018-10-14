The return to school is set to turn around New Zealand's weather with a high-pressure system looking to nestle down this week.

Last week a low cross the country mid-week which was followed by cold southerlies, heavy rain, severe gales and heavy snow in some parts of the country.

Snow fell on many high areas of the country, forcing the closure Milford Rd, Desert Rd and Arthur's Pass - Mt Hutt even recorded a 45cm dump of fresh snow.

Much of the country experienced turbulent weather as the school holidays came to an end over the weekend but fine weather is on the horizon.

A ridge of high-pressure is parking up to the west of New Zealand which will welcome bands of fine, settled weather.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said it will be a fine start and end to the week, sprinkled with a touch of patchy weather midweek.

Auckland is tipped to have another similar day to Sunday with spots of cloud blocking off the sun's rays for the morning and light winds.

"Auckland will [have] lighter winds than today for much of the week," he said.

"Southwesterlies will start to get into it around Tuesday or early Wednesday, right into the weekend."

Despite a front of bad weather heading up New Zealand on Thursday, the influence of the high sitting around will look after the country.

Kerr said much of the country will go without rain, except for some areas of the South Island.

"By tomorrow showers are isolated to one or two areas around the south coast of Fiordland.

"Heading into the back end of the week we will see an increase of cloud and one or two more showers.

"The worst day in terms of showers will be Wednesday maybe early Thursday," Kerr said.

Monday's weather forecast

Whangarei:

Mainly fine, but chance shower from afternoon. Light winds. High 19C, Low 8C

Auckland: Fine, apart from some morning cloud. Light winds. 19C, 8C

Tauranga: Fine with light winds. 19C, 7C

Hamilton: A fine day. Light winds. 19C, 4C

Napier: Fine apart from some morning cloud. Southerlies gradually dying out. 17C, 4C

New Plymouth: A fine day. Southwest breezes. 17C, 5C

Wellington: Often cloudy, but longer afternoon fine spells. Northerlies, but southerly for a time afternoon and evening. 15C, 10C

Nelson: Fine with light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 17C, 7C

Christchurch: Morning cloud then fine. Southerly breezes. 15C, 4C

Queenstown: Fine with morning frosts. Light winds. 18C, 4C

Dunedin: Cloudy periods. Southwesterlies. 15C, 7C

Invercargill: Cloudy periods, a shower or two possible until afternoon. Westerlies. 14C, 6C