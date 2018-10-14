Police are looking to locate a driver who hit a group of motorcyclists in Te Kūiti last night, seriously injuring one.

Sergeant Warren Shaw of Waikato Police said police were called to the scene of a crash on Carroll St, Te Kūiti, about 6pm last night.

He said it appeared a car had collided with a group of motorcycles, and as a result one person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition and another sustained minor injuries.

Stuff reported that around 10 Filthy Few gang members were travelling north along Carroll St on their motorcycles at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

The driver of a station wagon, believed to be a woman, struck at least two of the riders. She left the scene and was yet to be located, Shaw said.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who might have information about a silver station wagon and its driver around the time of the crash in the Carroll St area," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waikato Police on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.