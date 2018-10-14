Police are searching for three people who ran from a vehicle near Kaingaroa.

A police media spokeswoman said a vehicle failed to stop for police on State Highway 38 about 2.10pm today.

"The pursuit was abandoned due to the driving of the vehicle.

"Police then came across the car again, stopped on the side of the road on the Kaingaroa straights."

The three passengers then fled the vehicle and police are now trying to find them, she said.

Police dogs are searching in the area.

