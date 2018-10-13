Police have revealed a gun was involved in the murder of a man at Charing Cross in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Grange Road about 3.30pm yesterday where a local man, aged 28, died.

Police confirmed today that a firearm was involved in the incident.

"We have a large team assisted by forensic specialists working on this investigation," said Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell.

"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road, which are expected to extend into next week."

Police did not respond to reports that several King Cobra members had been seen in the area today, but said there would continue to be a strong police presence in the area this week.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident. We continue to follow

Police were providing support to the dead man's friends and family. An autopsy would be conducted later today, Parnell said.

Charing Cross is a farming district west of Christchurch.