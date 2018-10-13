There's a buzz among stuff at New World Albany today after the store sold the latest winning Lotto powerball ticket.

One of its customers is now $11 million richer after picking up Division One and Powerball.

Powerball was last struck last month when two players from Hastings and Christchurch snared $5 million.

Store owner Jamie Eden said he wasn't sure how many big tickets they'd sold over the years, but he knew one thing - he wasn't the winner.

"I was lying in bed this morning thinking 'why didn't I buy a ticket this week?'. I buy a ticket every week and this week I didn't.

"I've been keeping an eye on the staff making sure everyone's turned up and no one's asked for the day off.

"There's definitely a good vibe amongst the staff this morning and everyone's wondering 'who is the winner?'"

As for who the lucky could be, Eden said it could be anyone. Given their location in the Westfield Mall they had a lot of visitors from around the region and beyond.

"You always want it to go to someone who needs it. We have a lot of transient customers being a part of the mall so it could be just someone that's visiting the mall, we don't know.

"A lot of people come from south and west Auckland and north, and come to the mall and pick up a ticket and do their groceries on the way out."

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 5, 9, 26, 34 Bonus Ball 29, and the Powerball was 5.