It's every new parent's worst nightmare, you set your little one down and leave the room only to come back and see them missing from the cot.

For many, it is just over worrying, but for one Epsom family, it became a temporary reality after they were misled by their nanny, a person meant to be helping them take care of their infant child.

While they slept the nanny crept in and out of the property, left with the baby, and had even told a relative it was actually hers.

The Epsom parents have spoken out about the harrowing experience, detailing the moments after they discovered their two-week-old baby was gone.

"The only word is probably evil ... somebody that can be invited into somebody's home to look after their new-born baby," dad 'Matt' told TVNZ.

The parents' names have been changed for legal reasons.

After waking up and making the discovery, the couple went into a state of shock with Matt bolting out the house looking out for a homeless person he thought had committed the act.

Wife Louise was trying to make sense of it all while answering questions from a police operator.

"At the same time I had a thousand other thoughts - where is she, is she hurt, is she alive? Horrible, horrible thoughts", she told TVNZ.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the nanny become a prime suspect thanks to a CCTV camera installed at the house, as well as the phone call made to 111.

"When you take into account the lies, the ruse created over a period of nine months ... and then the actual kidnapping, I've never had anything quite like this before."

Louise said when they went to hire Manukau-Togiavalu it was based on positive recommendations and strong references.

"She seemed very kind and open," she said.

"Ironically enough she seemed sincere and I thought we'd get along well."