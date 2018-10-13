Seven fire crews attended a well-involved blaze that gutted a Tasman district fish and chip shop early today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the callout at KT's Takeaways in King Edwards St in Motueka at 1.15am on Sunday morning.

Motueka is situated at the top of the South Island and is about 45km west of Nelson.

Three fire crews from Motueka, one from Nelson, one from Upper Moutere, one from Kaiteriteri and one from Mapua attended the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

St John and police attended as a precaution.

The building shares a wall with Parker Panel and Paint but the panelbeater was not greatly affected by the blaze due to a firewall, the spokesman said.