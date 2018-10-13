The wet weather that plagued so many on Saturday has passed and fine weather is predicted today and through to Monday.

A weak front south of Wellington is moving north throughout the day bringing some isolated showers, meteorologist Andrew James said.



"Otherwise there is a ridge pushing onto the country, clearing up the weather a little bit.

"Generally, it is an improving trend, there will be some isolated showers on the east coast on the North Island and some light showers elsewhere.

It was the same prediction for isolated showers in the east of the South Island before gradually clearing this afternoon.

"It's still pretty cold from the southerlies early this week."

Monday would be even "finer" aside from some isolated showers on the west coast of the South Island, James said.

Your weather

Whangarei: Mainly fine, but chance shower until evening. Southwesterlies gradually dying out. High 16C Low 8C

Auckland: Mainly fine, but chance shower until evening. Southwest breezes.

High 16C Low 7C

Tauranga: A fine morning, then afternoon cloudy periods and a shower or two. Southerly breezes.

High 18C Low 5C

Whanganui: Fine apart from some morning cloud. Brisk southerlies easing.

High 16C 4C

Napier: A few morning showers, then becoming fine. Southwesterlies, fresh at times until evening.

High 16C Low 3C

Wellington: A few showers, clearing in the afternoon and fine spells increasing. Southerlies gradually easing.

High 11C Low 6C

Christchurch: Chance early morning shower or two, then fine. Southwesterly easing afternoon.

High 11C Low 1C

Dunedin: Chance early morning shower or two, then becoming fine. Southwest winds.

High 12C Low 6C