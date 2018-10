One Lotto ticket has won $11 million in tonight's draw - picking up Division One and Powerball.

The winning ticket was bought at the New World supermarket in Albany.

The prize money was made up of $1 million from Lotto First Division and $10 million from Powerball First Divison.

Nobody had all four Strike numbers - that jackpots to Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 5, 9, 26, 34 Bonus Ball 29 and the Powerball was 5.